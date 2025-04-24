Minnesota United Set to Sign Julian Gressel from Inter Miami

Minnesota United is finalizing a deal to acquire Julian Gressel from Inter Miami CF, according to multiple sources. The 31-year-old German-American midfielder has not featured in any matches this season and was widely considered the top trade candidate in MLS heading into 2025.

Gressel, known for his versatility and pinpoint service, is poised to join his sixth MLS club, having previously played for Atlanta United, D.C. United, Vancouver Whitecaps, Columbus Crew, and most recently Inter Miami. He broke into the league in 2017 with Atlanta and quickly became one of the most reliable wing-backs and midfielders in MLS.

Sources say a breakthrough in negotiations was reached this week, and if all final procedures go as planned, Gressel will become a Loons player. He is expected to fit well into coach Eric Ramsay's system, particularly in providing attacking width and service to forwards like Tani Oluwaseyi and Yeboah.

From Miami’s perspective, the deal helps open up valuable salary cap space as they continue to reshape their roster midseason. Gressel’s departure comes after he failed to earn a place in the matchday squad throughout the early part of the campaign.

For Minnesota, the move adds much-needed depth and experience as they continue their strong push in the Western Conference.