Milan targets Breel Embolo as Vlahović deal falls through

Milan has found an alternative to the Serbian striker.

Details: According to SkySport Italia, Italian side Milan is ready to open negotiations with Monaco regarding the transfer of 28-year-old forward Breel Embolo.

The main attacking target for the Rossoneri was Serbian forward Dušan Vlahović from Juventus, but the transfer demands from both the Turin club and the player have scared Milan off.

Vlahović's salary at Juventus is €12 million per year, making him a significant burden on the club's wage bill. The potential departure of the Serbian striker could help Juventus ease its financial strain.

Milan, in turn, has started talks with Embolo, who would cost the club €15 million—significantly cheaper than his Serbian counterpart.

At the moment, negotiations are still in the early stages, but Embolo himself has expressed a desire to move to Serie A.

According to Transfermarkt, Embolo's estimated transfer value is €12 million. Last season, he played 42 matches for Monaco, scoring 7 goals and providing 9 assists.

