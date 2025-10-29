Milan owner: "Our real rival is not Serie A clubs, but the Premier League"

Bold statement from Cardinale

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has addressed the financial inequality between Serie A and other top European leagues. According to him, Italian football remains fiercely competitive, but does not get the recognition it deserves.

Details: Speaking on The Varsity podcast, Cardinale pointed out that the main competition for Italian clubs is not domestic, but comes from the Premier League, which is financially dominant.

"The real rivalry is not with the other 19 Serie A teams, but with the Premier League. They have almost four times the television revenue of other European leagues — and that's a problem," he stated.

The businessman emphasized that in Italy, any team can beat the leaders, yet such competitiveness is not rewarded financially.

"I can't accept the current international broadcast contracts, but distributors want more 'top' matches. Nobody wants to share a Cagliari vs Lecce game, and that's a problem," Cardinale added.

According to him, this is exactly why football is moving towards advanced ideas like the Super League, because the current system rewards brand value, not genuine sporting competition.

