ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Milan owner: "Our real rival is not Serie A clubs, but the Premier League"

Milan owner: "Our real rival is not Serie A clubs, but the Premier League"

Bold statement from Cardinale
Football news Today, 10:30
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Milan owner: "Our real rival is not Serie A clubs, but the Premier League" https://x.com/acmilan/status/1656375065271730176

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has addressed the financial inequality between Serie A and other top European leagues. According to him, Italian football remains fiercely competitive, but does not get the recognition it deserves.

Details: Speaking on The Varsity podcast, Cardinale pointed out that the main competition for Italian clubs is not domestic, but comes from the Premier League, which is financially dominant.

"The real rivalry is not with the other 19 Serie A teams, but with the Premier League. They have almost four times the television revenue of other European leagues — and that's a problem," he stated.

The businessman emphasized that in Italy, any team can beat the leaders, yet such competitiveness is not rewarded financially.

"I can't accept the current international broadcast contracts, but distributors want more 'top' matches. Nobody wants to share a Cagliari vs Lecce game, and that's a problem," Cardinale added.

According to him, this is exactly why football is moving towards advanced ideas like the Super League, because the current system rewards brand value, not genuine sporting competition.

Reminder: Chelsea are still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department. One of the main candidates is Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Related Team News
Chelsea still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department — two options revealed Football news 27 oct 2025, 08:30 Chelsea still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department — two options revealed
Will they cancel it following La Liga's example? The Serie A clash between Milan and Como in Australia is in doubt Football news 26 oct 2025, 17:01 Will they cancel it following La Liga's example? The Serie A clash between Milan and Como in Australia is in doubt
Following Modrić. Another Real player could join Milan Football news 23 oct 2025, 16:50 Following Modrić. Another Real player could join Milan
Related Tournament News
Fifth penalty save! Milinkovic-Savic continues his heroics in Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:35 Fifth penalty save! Milinkovic-Savic continues his heroics in Serie A
Things are going badly for Tudor's team. Juventus extend winless streak to 8 matches Football news 26 oct 2025, 17:59 Things are going badly for Tudor's team. Juventus extend winless streak to 8 matches
Clash erupts in Serie A's central fixture: Lautaro Martinez and Antonio Conte exchange heated words during Napoli clash Football news 25 oct 2025, 14:50 Conflict erupts in Serie A's central match. Lautaro Martínez and Antonio Conte engage in a heated exchange
Unpleasant. De Bruyne scores a penalty and immediately leaves the pitch due to injury Football news 25 oct 2025, 12:59 Unfortunate. De Bruyne scores a penalty and immediately leaves the field due to injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores