Chelsea still looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department — two options revealed

Who are the London club considering?

Chelsea are exploring ways to bolster their squad, with the goalkeeping position currently seen as a key area in need of reinforcement. The club has reportedly identified two main targets.

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea remain focused on signing an experienced goalkeeper. The two leading candidates are Marc-André ter Stegen and Mike Maignan. In the case of the German, the Blues are considering a loan move until the end of the season.

As for the French shot-stopper, Chelsea view him as a summer target, aiming to sign him as a free agent.

Additionally, it has been reported that the Blues have set their sights on Strasbourg right-back Gela Doué. However, they face competition from Aston Villa and Brighton, both of whom are closely monitoring the 23-year-old defender.

For context: Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reflected on his team’s defeat to Sunderland in the ninth round of the Premier League, admitting that his players fell short of the required standard and failed to control the match.