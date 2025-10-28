ES ES FR FR
Inter vs Fiorentina: Have Inter Recovered After the Defeat to Napoli?

Miguel Solomons
Inter vs Fiorentina prediction Getty Images
Serie A Italy (Round 9) 29 oct 2025, 15:45
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
In Matchday 9 of Serie A, Inter will face Fiorentina on Wednesday, October 29, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 CET. Here’s our preview and betting suggestion for the encounter.

Inter vs Fiorentina: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Inter have lost two of their last five matches, winning the other three.
  • Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last two games but also suffered defeats in the two prior fixtures.
  • Inter have scored at least once in 15 consecutive matches, while Fiorentina have found the net in five straight.
  • At home, Inter have won their last three matches.
  • Fiorentina have won just one of their five away games.
  • Inter currently possess Serie A’s most prolific attack with 19 goals.
  • Neither side has lost a match to nil this season.
  • Half of Inter’s victories so far have come with clean sheets.
  • Inter won the most recent head-to-head meeting 2–1 and have claimed four straight victories against Fiorentina.

Inter vs Fiorentina: Match Preview

Inter fell 1–3 to Napoli in their latest outing, slightly slipping behind the Serie A leaders. After eight rounds, the Nerazzurri sit fourth with 15 points — just three off the top. There’s no cause for panic, though, as the standings remain tight: only five points separate the top six teams. That defeat marked Inter’s third league loss of the season, following earlier setbacks in Rounds 2 and 3.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, have endured a dreadful start to the new Serie A campaign. The Viola are yet to win a single league match this season. With eight points from eight games, they occupy 18th place — level with Pisa — and trail 17th position by just one point. There’s still time to turn things around, but this is far from the fight Fiorentina had envisioned. They are nine points adrift of the European qualification spots and must urgently improve their performances to climb the table.

Probable Lineups

  • Inter Milan: Martinez; Bisseck, Acerbi, Augusto; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Bonny, Martinez
  • Fiorentina: De Gea; Pongracic, Mari, Ranieri; Dodo, Mandragora, Nicolussi Caviglia, Ndour, Gosens; Gudmundsson, Kean

Prediction

Fiorentina find themselves in a difficult position, though Inter are hardly at their best either, struggling for consistency. Still, after losing to Napoli, the Nerazzurri will be eager to bounce back on home soil. The hosts are expected to respond with a victory. My recommendation: back Inter to win.

