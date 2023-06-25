Milan has already found a replacement for Tonali

Milan are interested in acquiring Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Milanese club sees him as a replacement for Sandro Tonali, who moves to Newcastle.

The Milanese club plans to buy Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer.

The Serbian midfielder played 47 games for Lazio last season, scoring 11 goals and giving 8 assists.

His contract with the Roman club expires next summer.