Messi's Inter Miami Debut Date Revealed

President of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas, has announced that Argentine forward Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain will make his debut for the American club on July 21st in a match against Cruz Azul.

"We have signed the contract and will be increasing the capacity of the stadium corners. This will expand the seating capacity to approximately 22,000 people. We expect to complete these works within four weeks. We will have a full house for every match. The demand for tickets is ten times higher than the volume we can offer as season tickets," Mas stated, as quoted by The Guardian.

It is worth noting that the contract of the 35-year-old Messi with PSG expires on June 30th, 2023. Therefore, he will soon join Inter Miami as a free agent.