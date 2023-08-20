Messi wins first trophy at new club

On the night of August 20, the final match of the MLS + MX League Cup between Nashville and Inter Miami took place.

The meeting was held at the stadium "Geodis Park" in Nashville and in regular time ended with a score of 1:1. In the penalty shootout, “Inter Miami” was stronger.

The main hero of the meeting was the captain of “Inter Miami” Lionel Messi. The Argentine striker opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, scoring a magnificent goal from outside the box.

In the 57th minute, Fabrice Picot equalized for Nashville.

In the penalty shootout, Inter Miami won with a score of 10:9. Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Sergey Kryvtsov and other players scored goals among the winners.

Thus, Lionel Messi won his first trophy at the new club.

The Argentine won his 44th trophy in his professional career and became the most titled player in history. Previously, Brazilian defender Dani Alves, who ended his career, also had 43 trophies.