Messi was offered a salary of a billion euros

According to information provided by journalist Guillem Balaga, the Saudi club Al-Hilal offered Lionel Messi a astronomical salary.

The Arab club was ready to pay the best football player on the planet a salary of one billion euros.

This proposal was made back when Messi was playing for PSG, and representatives of Al-Hilal flew to Paris to meet with the footballer.

Messi himself never took this offer seriously, and eventually agreed on his move to the American Inter Miami in the summer transfer window.

Let us remind you that the agreement between the captain of the Argentina national team and Inter Miami runs until 2025. Last season, Messi played 14 matches for the American club, in which he scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

Interestingly, in his first season with Inter Miami he won the League Cup.