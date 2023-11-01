Messi spoke about his farewell match

Lionel Messi, the striker of the Inter Miami club, spoke about whether he was going to play a farewell match for Barcelona, where he spent his best years.

“I would like to be able to say goodbye to people in a different way. When I left, I had a strange feeling. It was unpleasant, given everything we have been through and gone through together. I deserve the chance to say goodbye. Barcelona is my home, I love this club. If a farewell match is organized, I will gladly take part”, - ESPN quotes the captain of the Argentina national team as saying.

Let us remind you that the other day the star football player received the Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his career, which is presented by the French newspaper France Football.

The Argentine footballer's contract with the American club runs until 2025. Messi himself said in a recent interview that he is not yet thinking about retiring and plans to play for more than one year. However, it remains unclear whether he will return to Barcelona.