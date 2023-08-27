Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again

In a match of the MLS championship, "Inter Miami" secured a victory over the "New York Red Bulls" on their away game. The match took place in Harrison at the "Red Bull Arena."

In the 37th minute, Diego Gomez opened the scoring, assisted by Noah Allen. Towards the end of the match, Lionel Messi extended the lead for the visitors, with a pass from Benjamin Kremerski.

With 21 points, "Inter Miami" climbed out of the last position in the Eastern Conference standings and moved to 14th place. They are 11 points behind the playoff zone, but have two games in hand. The "New York Red Bulls" remain in 11th place with 29 points.

"New York Red Bulls" – "Inter Miami" - 0:2 (0:1, 0:1)

Goals: 0:1 – 37 Gomez, 0:2 – 89 Messi.

"New York Red Bulls": Carlos, Reyes, Nealis, Tolkin, Fernandez (Cabesas, 76), Lukinjas, Yervood (Stroud, 46), Amaia (Berk, 66), Edelman, Harper (Carmona, 84), Elias Manuel (Barlow, 46).

"Inter Miami": Callender, Miller, Allen, Alba, Gomez (Robinson, 84), Farias (Kremerski, 72), Arroyo, Ruiz (Busquets, 60), Taylor (Yedlin, 60), Mansillia, Campana (Messi, 60).

Yellow cards: Harper (11), Mansillia (20), Carlos (87).