Messi risks missing important match

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino talked to reporters about the physical form of his team leader Lionel Messi.

According to the Argentine coach, his ward is unlikely to play in the MLS away match against the New York Red Bulls.

The thing is that the team has already played six games for 23 days, and Messi, the 36-year-old Argentinean, spent all 90 minutes in each of them.

Martino said he plans to give Messi a rest for at least the next three games.

According to the coach, he is not worried about the expectations of fans who want to see a star on the field. It is interesting that resellers have tickets for the New York Red Bulls - Inter Miami match already worth $400.

"We will be reassessing after training on August 25. At some point he will not be able to play. We have to find a solution. I understand the expectations of the whole world, but I cannot make decisions based on this alone, as it may not be right. ", ESPN quoted Martineau as saying.

The match "New York Red Bulls" - "Inter Miami" will be held on the night of August 27.