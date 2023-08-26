RU RU NG NG
Main News Messi risks missing important match

Messi risks missing important match

Football news Today, 06:00
Photo: Inter Miami Twitter

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino talked to reporters about the physical form of his team leader Lionel Messi.

According to the Argentine coach, his ward is unlikely to play in the MLS away match against the New York Red Bulls.

The thing is that the team has already played six games for 23 days, and Messi, the 36-year-old Argentinean, spent all 90 minutes in each of them.

Martino said he plans to give Messi a rest for at least the next three games.

According to the coach, he is not worried about the expectations of fans who want to see a star on the field. It is interesting that resellers have tickets for the New York Red Bulls - Inter Miami match already worth $400.

"We will be reassessing after training on August 25. At some point he will not be able to play. We have to find a solution. I understand the expectations of the whole world, but I cannot make decisions based on this alone, as it may not be right. ", ESPN quoted Martineau as saying.

The match "New York Red Bulls" - "Inter Miami" will be held on the night of August 27.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga
Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship Football news Yesterday, 16:31 Ronaldo and Mane give Al-Nasr a crushing victory in the Saudi Arabian championship
Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m Football news Yesterday, 00:00 Manchester City bought Belgian striker for €60m
Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner Football news 24 aug 2023, 11:43 Al-Nasr Ronaldo buys Champions League winner
The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest Football news 24 aug 2023, 08:17 The TV presenter of the Sky Sports channel delighted the network with photos from the rest
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news 23 aug 2023, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Messi risks missing important match Football news Today, 05:00 Pochettino spoke about Chelsea's first victory under his leadership Football news Today, 04:00 Messi hired a personal bodyguard: he runs around the curb during matches Football news Today, 03:00 Di Maria admits he could not have moved to Benfica Football news Today, 01:50 Marcos Alonso refuses to leave Barcelona Football news Today, 01:35 Fenerbahce announced the transfer of the Croatian national team goalkeeper Football news Today, 01:20 European champion Portuguese Moutinho has found a new club Football news Today, 00:50 Sergio Ramos could move to top Turkish club Football news Yesterday, 17:38 Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 17:08 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Huddersfield vs Norwich City 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Brentford vs Crystal Palace 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Everton vs Wolves 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Millwall vs Stoke City 26 August 2023