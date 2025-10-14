ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"

Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves"

The legendary Argentine reveals the condition for his return to Catalonia.
Football news Today, 02:31
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Messi: "I will return to Barcelona, but only when he leaves" Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

The relationship between the parties remains highly problematic.

Details: According to Elgoldigital, citing its own sources, the 38-year-old legendary Argentine Lionel Messi has told those close to him that he is ready to return to Barcelona only when the club's current president, Joan Laporta, steps down from his position.

The relationship between Messi and Laporta soured after Leo refused to renew his contract with Barcelona in 2021, which sparked anger and frustration from Laporta.

"Leo wants to come back, but not while Laporta is at the club," sources close to the player explained.

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami runs until December 31, 2025, and he has yet to extend it, although many speculate that he will soon sign a new deal with the American club. Meanwhile, many Barcelona fans continue to hope for his return, but that will only be possible if the club’s head coach departs.

Reminder: “Sex or money.” Barcelona president reveals what he loves more

