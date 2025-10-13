Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 14, in the fourth round of the Asian Cup Third Qualifying Round, Nepal will host Vietnam on their home turf. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

In 2025, Nepal has managed just one victory—a 1-0 win over Singapore in a friendly. That was followed by two goalless draws against Hong Kong and Bangladesh, both matches lacking excitement for the national team fans.

In the Asian Cup Third Qualifying Round itself, Nepal has suffered three straight defeats: away to Malaysia (0-2), Laos (1-2), and in an away fixture against Vietnam (1-3). The team tries to play defensively and create chances, but the squad lacks the quality and experience needed at this level.

Vietnam started the year by clinching the ASEAN Championship, defeating Thailand 5-3 on aggregate in the final over two legs. Following their ASEAN triumph, Vietnam played a friendly against Cambodia, coming out on top in a high-scoring 2-1 victory.



In the Asian Cup, Vietnam has earned six points: they thrashed Laos 5-0 in the opening round but then suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat to Malaysia—remarkably, their first loss in the last 15 matches. In the third round, Vietnam beat Nepal 3-1, confidently controlling the game, largely aided by the late first-half sending off of Nepal's Limbu.

Probable lineups

Nepal: Chemjong, Shresta S, Shresta, Tamang, Bista, Chand, Karki, Ghalan, Dangi, Limbu, Gillespye

Vietnam: Dang, Pham, Do, Bui, Truong, Nguyen D, Le, Pendan, Nguyen H, Pham, Nguyen T

Match facts and head-to-head

Vietnam won the only previous meeting between these teams, 3-1

Vietnam have won 12 of their last 15 matches

Nepal are winless in their last five matches

Prediction

I expect a match with plenty of goals. Vietnam is still in the hunt for Asian Cup qualification despite their slip-up against Malaysia, and they'll be eager to entertain their fans with an attacking display. My prediction: total over (3) at 1.5