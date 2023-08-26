RU RU NG NG
Messi hired a personal bodyguard: he runs around the curb during matches

Photo: Inter Miami Twitter

Inter Miami star and captain Lionel Messi has taken an unusual step at his new club.

After moving to the US, he decided to hire a personal bodyguard.

According to information published in the Daily Mail, the choice of a bodyguard for the football player was made personally by the co-owner of the American club, David Beckham.

For this role, former US Army Special Forces Yassin Chueco was appointed. According to journalists, he is a man who has experience of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. The bodyguard of the world football star knows martial arts and has taken part in several MMA fights.

Messi's personal bodyguard during Inter Miami matches runs along the touchline to ensure the safety of his client and prevent any unwanted contact.

Recall that Messi moved overseas in the summer during the transfer window. His contract with the club runs until 2025.

Before that, he spent two years as part of the French PSG.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
