Messi and Beckham want to see Modric at Inter Miami

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi and club owner David Beckham are keen to see Luka Modric at the team, according to Cadena SER.

In recent matches, Luka Modric has not been included in Real Madrid's starting lineup. He remained on the bench in matches against Girona and Las Palmas. In the match against Atletico Madrid, the Croatian midfielder played the first half and was substituted at halftime. Modric has played in seven matches this season and has started in only three.

This turn of events surprises the Croatian player, as he renewed his contract with the condition that he would be a competitive player, not just based on his past contributions to the club. He has mentioned that not playing regularly makes everyone unhappy, and after his career at Real, this situation seems strange to him. However, the coach has his reasons.

Inter Miami has shown interest in the Croatian midfielder. Lionel Messi wants Modric to move to the United States. There is also information that Beckham had a meeting with Luka, but he stated that his priority is still Real Madrid. He also hopes to represent Croatia at Euro 2024. During the summer, he turned down a significant offer from Saudi Arabia.

