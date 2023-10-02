RU RU NG NG
Main News Messi and Beckham want to see Modric at Inter Miami

Messi and Beckham want to see Modric at Inter Miami

Football news Today, 15:36
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Messi and Beckham want to see Modric at Inter Miami Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lukamodric10/?img_index=1

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi and club owner David Beckham are keen to see Luka Modric at the team, according to Cadena SER.

In recent matches, Luka Modric has not been included in Real Madrid's starting lineup. He remained on the bench in matches against Girona and Las Palmas. In the match against Atletico Madrid, the Croatian midfielder played the first half and was substituted at halftime. Modric has played in seven matches this season and has started in only three.

This turn of events surprises the Croatian player, as he renewed his contract with the condition that he would be a competitive player, not just based on his past contributions to the club. He has mentioned that not playing regularly makes everyone unhappy, and after his career at Real, this situation seems strange to him. However, the coach has his reasons.

Inter Miami has shown interest in the Croatian midfielder. Lionel Messi wants Modric to move to the United States. There is also information that Beckham had a meeting with Luka, but he stated that his priority is still Real Madrid. He also hopes to represent Croatia at Euro 2024. During the summer, he turned down a significant offer from Saudi Arabia.

Recall that the return date for Messi to the field has also been announced.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Real Madrid MLS USA
Popular news
VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League
VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League
Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor Football news Yesterday, 15:31 VIDEO. Super Mario conquers Turkey. Balotelli scored twice for Adana Demirspor
With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The symbolic team of the Premier League in September Football news Yesterday, 11:40 With Haaland, Saka and the Chelsea goalkeeper. The team of the month in the Premier League
Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy Football news Yesterday, 09:49 Chelsea wants to sign two forwards: one is a bettor, the other is ridiculed in Italy
Saki's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City Football news Yesterday, 09:02 Saka's replacement? Arsenal wants to sign the Wolverhampton striker who shocked the Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:09 The leader of Lazio has extended his contract with the Roman club Football news Today, 16:07 Al-Nassr, with a goal from Ronaldo, emerged victorious in the AFC Champions League Football news Today, 15:47 Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first goal in official matches for Chelsea Football news Today, 15:44 VIDEO. Star Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the match for Al-Nasr in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 15:36 Messi and Beckham want to see Modric at Inter Miami Football news Today, 15:32 The former president of Manchester City and English football legend has passed away at the age of 79 Football news Today, 15:18 Former Real Madrid forward: Female footballers cannot earn as much as male footballers Football news Today, 15:07 The participants for the African Champions League have been determined Football news Today, 14:43 VIDEO. Ronaldo nutmeg. Extraordinary Skills of 38-Year-Old Cristiano in the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 14:30 Sassuolo suffered a defeat at home against Monza, while Torino and Verona played to a goalless draw
Sport Predictions
Football 03 oct 2023 Union vs Braga prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Salzburg vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 03 oct 2023 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023