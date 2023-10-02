It became known when Messi will return to the field

RU RU NG NG
The recovery of Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi is going according to plan, but you shouldn’t expect the footballer to appear on the field in the near future.

This was reported by journalist Gaston Edul.

He wrote on his social networks that Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino will definitely not be able to count on the captain of the Argentina national team in the upcoming match against Chicago Fire, which is scheduled for October 5.

According to him, the Argentine footballer will be able to help his team in the game against “Cincinnati”, which will take place on October 8.

As you know, Messi has already missed three matches due to injury. The last time he took to the field was September 21.

Lionel Messi became an Inter Miami player in 2023, signing an agreement with the American club until 2025.

This season, the Argentine striker has taken part in 12 matches in all competitions, in which he has scored 11 goals and five assists. The footballer was injured while he was with the Argentina national team.

