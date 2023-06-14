Mbappe turned down a European top club

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is not considering a move to Manchester United.

It is known that the Frenchman will definitely leave his club in the summer transfer window, as he refused to renew his contract until 2025.

The club's bosses offered the forward to move to the "MJ", but the Frenchman is not satisfied with such an option.

Mbappe has made it clear that he wants to play for Real Madrid, while PSG refuse to sell him there.