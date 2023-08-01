Mbappe responded to another offer from PSG to extend the contract

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France national team forward, Kylian Mbappe, has once again refused to extend his contract with the Parisian club, according to L'Equipe.

As per the source, the French club offered the player a new agreement that included a fixed release clause for a potential transfer in the summer of 2024. However, the forward declined the offer as he intends to leave PSG as a free agent after one more season.

It was previously reported that clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Liverpool have shown interest in signing Mbappe.

Mbappe is ready to fulfill his contract until its conclusion to receive a salary of 60 million euros and an additional loyalty bonus of 90 million euros. Afterward, he plans to join Real Madrid as a free agent and receive a signing bonus of 100-150 million euros.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017 when he transferred from AS Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals, and providing 98 assists.

Mbappe has been representing the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappe became a world champion in 2018 and a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.