Mbappe made just four touches in Newcastle's penalty area

In the Champions League match between Newcastle and PSG, Paris Saint-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappé had one of his worst performances.

According to OptaJean, the Frenchman made only four touches in Newcastle's penalty area. This is his worst performance since April 2022 when he had the same number of touches against Angers. Additionally, during the 90 minutes, Mbappé only managed to attempt one shot on goal. However, in this season, he has scored eight goals in eight matches.

Also, as reported by Squawka, PSG's 1-4 loss to Newcastle in the second round of the Champions League was their biggest defeat in the group stage since 2004. Back then, they lost 0-3 to Chelsea at home and finished last in the group with Porto and CSKA Moscow.

Currently, the Parisian club is in the second position in the group with Newcastle, Milan, and Borussia Dortmund. PSG will face Milan in the third round, scheduled for October 25th. As for Ligue 1, they will play against Rennes away on Sunday, October 8th.