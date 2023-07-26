Mbappe is seriously considering a move to Al-Hilal

Forward “Paris Saint-Germain” and the French national team Kylian Mbappe can really agree to the option of moving to the championship of Saudi Arabia.

According to AS, the footballer's representatives are currently negotiating with the Saudi Al-Hilal.

In particular, the parties are discussing the financial aspects of the deal, as well as the duration of the contract.

The source writes that the Saudi club is offering a two-year deal, while the French would like to sign a one-year deal.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has already expressed its readiness to invest a total of 700 million euros in this deal, which will be a record in the world of football.

Earlier it was reported that Mbappe did not go with PSG to the pre-season training camp in Japan. The media wrote that the player was allegedly put up for transfer. This is due to the fact that the Frenchman does not want to renew his contract with PSG and the club hope to sell him this summer, as he will be able to leave next year for free.

In the 2022/2023 season, Mbappe scored 29 goals in 34 league matches. He also has five assists.