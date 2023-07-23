Mbappe interested in three clubs from England

In the coming days, PSG may receive a lucrative offer from Al-Hilal regarding the transfer of the team's star striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to Marca, it should be the most attractive in comparison with the proposals of other clubs.

At the same time, it will be difficult for the Parisians to profitably sell the Frenchman to Saudi Arabia, because he himself is not considering the possibility of moving to this country.

The source writes that the number of contenders for the player also includes three representatives of the championship of England - Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Despite this, Real Madrid remains the most likely place to continue a career for a football player.

Recently it became known that Mbappe did not go with the team to the pre-season training camp in Japan. The club told the player that he should look for a new club.

The French captain made 43 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract runs until the summer of 2024.