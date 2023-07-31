RU RU
Main News Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed

Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed

Football news Today, 04:15
Mbappe interested in another top club: negotiations are already underway Photo: PSG twitter

Liverpool have pulled out of talks over the transfer of PSG star striker Kylian Mbappé.

This is stated in the message of the well-known journalist Ben Jacobs.

As you know, the British club wanted to agree on a one-year loan for the Frenchman.

The media wrote that the bosses of the English club were impressed by the striker's attitude towards Liverpool. In addition, the mother of the French captain is an avid supporter of this English team.

By the way, PSG does not leave hope to get rid of a player whose contract expires next summer. The Parisians are hoping to sell the Frenchman now in order to fetch a tidy sum for him. If this does not happen, Mbappe will leave for free in the summer of 2024.

Many clubs from Europe and beyond are interested in the services of a football player. Recently, Chelsea reported interest in him.

At the same time, Real Madrid remains the main candidate for the purchase of the Frenchman, although the Spaniards have not yet come close to buying a football player.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Premier League England Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe
Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship
Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club Football news Yesterday, 09:41 Manchester City defeated by Spanish top club
Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match Football news Yesterday, 06:24 Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match
Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad Football news 27 july 2023, 17:07 Karim Benzema scores the winning goal on his debut for Al Ittihad
AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker Football news 27 july 2023, 12:10 AC Milan announce signing of Nigeria striker
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:10 One of the leaders of Newcastle moved to Al-Ahly from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 05:30 PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 04:50 Neymar may have had a sexual relationship with a man Football news Today, 04:15 Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed Football news Today, 04:00 Chelsea close to signing France defender Football news Today, 03:12 Mbappe interested in another top club: negotiations are already underway Football news Today, 03:00 Benfica lost against Dutch champions Football news Today, 01:00 Dynamo Kyiv - Minai - 4:1 (video review) Football news Yesterday, 13:36 Two red cards and five goals: Dynamo won a bright victory in the Ukraine championship Football news Yesterday, 12:50 Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing talented Bayern striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aarhus vs Nordsjaelland predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Malmo FF vs Varnamo predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023 Football Today Sirius vs AIK: predictions and betting tips on the Allsvenskan match on July 31, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 01 aug 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 05 aug 2023 Goias vs Gremio predictions and betting tips on July 31, 2023