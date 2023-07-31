Mbappe and Liverpool: new details revealed

Liverpool have pulled out of talks over the transfer of PSG star striker Kylian Mbappé.

This is stated in the message of the well-known journalist Ben Jacobs.

As you know, the British club wanted to agree on a one-year loan for the Frenchman.

The media wrote that the bosses of the English club were impressed by the striker's attitude towards Liverpool. In addition, the mother of the French captain is an avid supporter of this English team.

By the way, PSG does not leave hope to get rid of a player whose contract expires next summer. The Parisians are hoping to sell the Frenchman now in order to fetch a tidy sum for him. If this does not happen, Mbappe will leave for free in the summer of 2024.

Many clubs from Europe and beyond are interested in the services of a football player. Recently, Chelsea reported interest in him.

At the same time, Real Madrid remains the main candidate for the purchase of the Frenchman, although the Spaniards have not yet come close to buying a football player.