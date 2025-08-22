“Maybe I’ll have to put on my boots myself.” Glasner unhappy with Eze’s delayed departure
Last-minute outgoing transfers at the end of the transfer window pose a major headache for clubs, as there’s often little time to find a suitable replacement. Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner shares this sentiment.
Details: Glasner confirmed Eberechi Eze’s departure, though he did not name the winger’s next club (rumor has it he’s heading to Arsenal). At the same time, Glasner voiced frustration with the club’s efforts to find replacements. The manager made headlines with his remark that, should Marc Guéhi also leave, he might have to take the pitch himself.
- Also read: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hamburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025
Quote: “Eze will no longer play for us, so there’s no point discussing him. It’s over. We are way behind in finding replacements. We could have handled this much better.
This is not the best way to start the season. If Marc leaves, maybe I’ll have to put my boots on myself, since I used to play as a central defender. We have to take action, because this is about the future of Crystal Palace,” Glasner said.