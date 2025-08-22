“Maybe I’ll have to put on my boots myself.” Glasner unhappy with Eze’s delayed departure

Last-minute outgoing transfers at the end of the transfer window pose a major headache for clubs, as there’s often little time to find a suitable replacement. Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner shares this sentiment.

Details: Glasner confirmed Eberechi Eze’s departure, though he did not name the winger’s next club (rumor has it he’s heading to Arsenal). At the same time, Glasner voiced frustration with the club’s efforts to find replacements. The manager made headlines with his remark that, should Marc Guéhi also leave, he might have to take the pitch himself.