Mauro Icardi and China Suárez rumored to move to the US after imminent wedding

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi appears ready to take the next step in his relationship with China Suárez. Reports suggest the couple is engaged, and now, according to LAM journalists, they are planning where their future family will settle down next.

Initially, Suárez and Icardi intended to live in Turkey, where Mauro plays for Galatasaray. However, China’s former partners Benjamín Vicuña and Nicolás Cabré forbade her from taking their children to Turkey, as they didn’t want them raised in a completely different culture.

As a result, China and Mauro decided to choose a different place for their future young family to call home.

“Icardi wants to buy a luxury apartment in Miami. It’s still under construction, but they went to check on the progress and put down a $100,000 deposit. His contract expires in 2026; the idea is to move to Miami with China after that. Although, they’ll only get the apartment in 2027,” journalist Laura Ubfal revealed.

It’s worth noting that just recently, Icardi shared photos of himself and China on social media, both wearing engagement rings. This further fuels rumors that the couple is indeed engaged.