Will they tie the knot? Mauro Icardi posts confirming his engagement to China Suárez

Will they tie the knot? Mauro Icardi posts confirming his engagement to China Suárez

Lifestyle Today, 06:20
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi appears to be taking things very seriously with China Suárez. The footballer shared an intriguing photo on his Instagram page, confirming that the couple is officially engaged.

The Argentine forward posted a picture with China, where both are seen wearing matching rings on their fingers. He captioned the post with the words “I love you,” adding a heart and a wedding ring emoji.

With this, the couple seems to have put all recent engagement rumors to rest, making their relationship status crystal clear. Now, fans are left eagerly waiting for the announcement of their wedding date.

It's worth noting that Icardi only went public with his relationship with China Suárez at the start of this year. Previously, the pair were together back in 2021, when Icardi was still involved with Wanda Nara, whom he cheated on with Suárez.

The Galatasaray striker broke up with Wanda last summer, which led to a string of scandals, bitter arguments, and disputes over property. The battle over custody arrangements for their children has also been a major source of controversy.

Galatasaray
