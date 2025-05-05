Very tender. Mauro Icardi surprises China Suárez with a romantic gesture

Galatasaray footballer Mauro Icardi is enjoying a romantic getaway with his beloved China Suárez. During their vacation, he decided to delight his partner with a romantic surprise, which he shared with his followers via his Instagram story.

The Argentine posted a video entering a room lavishly decorated with rose petals, balloons, and candles. On the floor, you could see the phrase “It was always you” spelled out in letters and a “I love you” message crafted from balloons.

Icardi also shared a photo of the romantically decorated room, tagged China, and captioned it with the words, “Thank you for making me so happy.”

It’s worth noting that Icardi and Suárez are currently in the United States, where they've set up a private, romantic retreat for two in Miami.

Recall that the footballer is currently sidelined, as he has yet to recover from the injury he sustained in November last year. Before his injury, Mauro Icardi played 14 matches for Galatasaray in all competitions this season, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists.