Lifestyle Today, 06:16
Mauro Icardi heads to Miami for a romantic getaway with China Suárez Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi decided to spend a few days on a romantic trip with his beloved China Suárez. The footballer took to Instagram to share snapshots with his girlfriend from Miami.

Icardi posted a series of photos with China Suárez on a stunning sunny beach, complete with dazzling white sand and turquoise ocean waves. Judging by the captions, the couple is enjoying some downtime on the beautiful Florida beaches of Miami.

The Argentine striker is showing that his relationship with Suárez is stronger than ever, despite rumors suggesting that she interferes with Icardi’s relationship with his daughters from his former wife, Wanda Nara.

It’s worth recalling that Wanda and Icardi are still sorting out custody arrangements for their daughters Francesca and Isabella, as well as the girls’ opportunities to see their father.

Currently, Icardi is also continuing his recovery from an ACL tear suffered back in November last year. The forward is already working out in the gym and doing individual training sessions. He is expected to rejoin the team during summer preseason preparations.

