Another scandal erupts between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara: he upset his eldest daughter

Lifestyle Today, 10:49
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
The turbulent personal life of Galatasaray player Mauro Icardi is once again making headlines with fresh controversy. The latest drama unfolded after Icardi upset his eldest daughter, as revealed by journalist Ángel de Brito.

According to de Brito, Icardi was supposed to attend his eldest daughter's school event but arrived two hours late, ultimately missing the entire occasion. Naturally, this deeply hurt the girl, as her mother Wanda Nara shared with de Brito.

Icardi's ex-wife also stated that Mauro excused himself by blaming his hectic schedule, which prevented him from arriving on time. However, she hinted that their daughters don't believe this explanation, as they've seen him attend events for the children of China Suárez without any issues.

She also mentioned that the girls are upset with their father because other children call him "dad."

"They came home and heard other kids calling their father 'daddy.' My daughter wanted to show them the living room, which made them feel like guests in their own home. My daughters had so many plans to spend time with their father, but unfortunately, it didn't happen," Wanda said.

