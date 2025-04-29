Wanda Nara shares personal photos with Mauro Icardi's daughters amid another scandal with him

Wanda Nara, the former wife of Galatasaray footballer Mauro Icardi, shared new personal photos with their daughters on her Instagram page.

She posted a picture where she and the girls are hugging, adding a heart emoji. She also uploaded a group photo with all her children, including those from another former husband, Maxi López. In the photos, the children are smiling happily, showing the joy of spending time with their mother.

It's worth noting that another scandal recently erupted between Icardi and Wanda. The footballer finally got the chance to see his daughters but broke the rules by allowing his girlfriend China Suárez to be present at the meeting.

Upon learning this, Nara decided to take legal action against Icardi, as Mauro was officially allowed to see the girls only alone, and China Suárez was not supposed to approach them at all.

It's also worth mentioning that Icardi is currently in Buenos Aires, where he is recovering from a torn ACL. The footballer continues individual training, preparing to return to the field soon.