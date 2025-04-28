Another scandal. Wanda Nara prepares to sue Icardi as he meets daughters accompanied by China Suárez

A new scandal has erupted between former spouses Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara. This time, Wanda threatens to sue her ex-husband for violating the rules of meeting with their daughters, as reported by Argentine journalist Ángel de Brito.

According to him, over the weekend, Icardi finally managed to meet his daughters Francesca and Isabella, but made one mistake that could lead to serious consequences. Despite the court's conditions that only Mauro and the girls could be present at the meeting, he threw a party attended by China Suárez and 15 other people.

Upon learning of this, Wanda, who had flown to Brazil, decided to change her tickets and return to Argentina.

"Wanda Nara learned of her ex's disobedience and got angry. She was supposed to return on Tuesday, so she changed her ticket and is coming back tonight. Wanda will file a complaint against Maurito and ban China from approaching her daughters," journalist Yanina Latorre reported.

It should be noted that Icardi has previously violated the ban in a similar manner, and it is unknown how the current situation will end.