RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle “I wish I had met you earlier.” Mauro Icardi confesses his love for China Suárez

“I wish I had met you earlier.” Mauro Icardi confesses his love for China Suárez

Lifestyle Today, 05:26
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
“I wish I had met you earlier.” Mauro Icardi confesses his love for China Suárez Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mauroicardi / Author unknown

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi shared his feelings about his beloved China Suárez. The footballer posted photos with her on his Instagram page and wrote a touching love message to her.

“I wish I had met you earlier... to fill even more chapters of my life with your LOVE,” Icardi wrote.

He also tagged China in the post and added a heart emoji and a heart-eyes smiley.

It is worth noting that Icardi and Suárez announced their relationship at the beginning of this year. Previously, it was because of her that a rift occurred in Icardi's marriage to Wanda Nara — in 2021, it became known that Mauro had cheated on his wife with China Suárez.

Afterwards, they tried to salvage their marriage, but ultimately, they parted ways in the summer of 2024. Half a year later, Icardi officially announced that he was now in a relationship with Suárez.

Currently, Nara and Icardi are undergoing a contentious divorce process, battling over property and custody of their children. Wanda is preventing her daughters from seeing Mauro, while he is fighting for the right to take the girls.

Related teams and leagues
Galatasaray
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
20,000 euros in tips: how Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a great vacation in Greece in 2018 Lifestyle 23 apr 2025, 10:04 Cristiano Ronaldo stuns with tip amount during his holiday in Greece
EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most valuable players in Newcastle's history Football news 23 apr 2025, 03:08 EXCLUSIVE. Warren Barton: Joelinton will become one of the most effective players in Newcastle's history
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Udinese - : - Bologna Today, 12:30 Serie A Italy
Udinese
-
Bologna
-
12:30
Barracas Central - : - Union Today, 14:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Barracas Central
-
Union
-
14:00
Lazio - : - Parma Calcio 1913 Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Lazio
-
Parma Calcio 1913
-
14:45
Verona - : - Cagliari Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
Verona
-
Cagliari
-
14:45
Godoy Cruz - : - Atletico Tucuman Today, 16:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Godoy Cruz
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
16:15
Defensa y Justicia - : - Racing Club Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Defensa y Justicia
-
Racing Club
-
18:30
Estudiantes - : - Tigre Today, 18:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Estudiantes
-
Tigre
-
18:30
Velez Sarsfield - : - Gimnasia LP Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Velez Sarsfield
-
Gimnasia LP
-
20:45
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Independiente Rivadavia Today, 20:45 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Independiente Rivadavia
-
20:45
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain 29 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:21 Arturo Vidal reacts to Colo-Colo's victory in Chilean championship match Football news Today, 08:02 Laporta confirmed negotiations with Hansi Flick for a new contract Football news Today, 07:52 Amorim admitted that Man United is suffering but sees it as an important time Lifestyle Today, 07:43 F1 star Franco Colapinto cycles in France with racer José María López Tennis news Today, 07:31 All matches at the Madrid Masters halted for an unusual reason Football news Today, 07:22 Nabi urges Kaizer Chiefs to focus on derby against Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 07:06 Cool kid! Lamine Yamal shares personal photo of his little brother celebrating Spanish Cup victory Lifestyle Today, 06:44 Love is in the air! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate Wrexham's promotion to the Championship with a kiss Football news Today, 06:30 Arsenal vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 29, 2025 Boxing News Today, 05:57 Emotions run high. Dubois shoves Usyk in first face-off
Sport Predictions
Football Today El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Udinese vs Bologna prediction and possible lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Ismaily vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Barracas Central vs Union Santa Fe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Leeds vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Atletico Tucuman prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 28, 2025 Football Today Estudiantes vs Tigre: Can Estudiantes secure a spot in the Apertura playoffs Football Today Defensa y Justicia vs Racing prediction: Can the visitors claim victory? Football Today Central Cordoba vs. Independiente Rivadavia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores