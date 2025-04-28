“I wish I had met you earlier.” Mauro Icardi confesses his love for China Suárez
Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi shared his feelings about his beloved China Suárez. The footballer posted photos with her on his Instagram page and wrote a touching love message to her.
- Read also: Netflix to release a biographical series about Wanda Nara. Her ex-husband Maxi López is unhappy
“I wish I had met you earlier... to fill even more chapters of my life with your LOVE,” Icardi wrote.
He also tagged China in the post and added a heart emoji and a heart-eyes smiley.
It is worth noting that Icardi and Suárez announced their relationship at the beginning of this year. Previously, it was because of her that a rift occurred in Icardi's marriage to Wanda Nara — in 2021, it became known that Mauro had cheated on his wife with China Suárez.
Afterwards, they tried to salvage their marriage, but ultimately, they parted ways in the summer of 2024. Half a year later, Icardi officially announced that he was now in a relationship with Suárez.
Currently, Nara and Icardi are undergoing a contentious divorce process, battling over property and custody of their children. Wanda is preventing her daughters from seeing Mauro, while he is fighting for the right to take the girls.