Netflix to release a biographical series about Wanda Nara. Her ex-husband Maxi López is unhappy

The scandalous former wife of Galatasaray footballer Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, continues to surprise the public with unexpected news. It was recently revealed that she signed a contract with Netflix to produce a documentary about her life.

Notably, the series is titled Wanda and will consist of 6 episodes. A budget of 500,000 euros has been allocated for its production. The series will narrate the story of the controversial TV host and unveil details of her relationships.

Among other things, it will touch upon Wanda's previous marriage to former famous footballer Maxi López. This has already sparked a conflict between Nara and López, as he believes the series will portray him and his children in a negative light.

"He is angry because this is entirely Wanda Nara's project. She plans to show everything in whatever light she chooses. Even if offered money, he is not interested in appearing in this series, and the same goes for his children," journalist Daniel Fava reported.

Fava also stated that Nara is trying to resolve this issue. Her lawyer has already contacted López and offered him the opportunity to participate in the series and speak his mind.