Wanda Nara made an unusual request to Argentina's President Javier Milei

Former spouse of Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, continues to stir the media with her scandalous and unusual actions. This time, the Argentine TV host decided to reach out to Argentina's President Javier Milei through her Instagram with quite an unconventional request.

The woman recorded an Instagram story in which she asked Milei to influence the change of certain public rules — to allow dogs in stores. In the video, Wanda and one of her daughters can be seen standing outside a supermarket with their dog.

"We want to see how to implement... I don't know if we should address this issue, allowing dogs to enter supermarkets. We are very spoiled by other countries we live in, and I would like to adopt the good practices from other places, that is, the possibility to take dogs wherever you want," said Wanda.

She also mentioned that she and her daughter had to stay outside with the dog and send an assistant for shopping instead.

To ensure her request reached its intended recipient, Wanda also tagged President Milei in her Instagram story.