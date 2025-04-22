Once again capturing fans' imagination. Wanda Nara shares another semi-nude photo

The former wife of Galatasaray player Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara, once again delights her followers with sizzling photos. She posted a new semi-nude picture on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Wanda poses in just her underwear, turning her back to the photographer while covering her chest. The picture thrilled fans, garnering over 128,000 likes in just 7 hours.

It's worth noting that the blonde often pleases her fans with such photos, sharing many revealing images.

Additionally, during the past weekend, Wanda celebrated Easter surrounded by family. While Mauro Icardi celebrated the holiday with other people's children, Nara gathered all her children, including daughters from Icardi, for a fun and noisy holiday weekend.

Various scandals continue to swirl around Wanda. Even the parents of children who attend school with her daughters have started demanding that she be banned from the school, as her presence constantly attracts the press, and the children end up in photos and videos that Nara posts on her social media without the consent of those kids' parents.