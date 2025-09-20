Mauricio Pochettino emerges as candidate to replace Amorim as Manchester United manager

The Red Devils' management explores future options

Manchester United continues to scan the coaching market, and one of their potential targets has emerged: Mauricio Pochettino.

Details: According to the Daily Star, the current United States national team head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is being considered by the Manchester United board. The club's management is dissatisfied with the current situation under Rúben Amorim and is actively searching for alternatives should the Portuguese coach fail to turn things around.



The 53-year-old Argentine is admired by the Red Devils due to his extensive experience managing teams in the English Premier League. Pochettino previously led both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, famously guiding Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final.



After four rounds, Manchester United have picked up just 4 points, sitting 14th in the league table, and have already been knocked out of the EFL Cup by Grimsby, losing to the lower-league side on penalties.



