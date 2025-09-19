Bournemouth making efforts to keep Iraola from possible leaving for Man United

Concerns remain.

One of the architects behind Bournemouth’s push for more than just mid-table security has been Spanish manager Andoni Iraola. However, the Cherries now face the real possibility of losing their head coach.

Details: Iraola is entering the final year of his contract with Bournemouth, and according to Football Insider, the club is going all out to secure his extension. There is confidence that a new deal will be agreed, but there are also fears that the Spaniard could be tempted by Manchester United should the Red Devils ultimately part ways with Ruben Amorim.