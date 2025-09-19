Bournemouth making efforts to keep Iraola from possible leaving for Man United
One of the architects behind Bournemouth’s push for more than just mid-table security has been Spanish manager Andoni Iraola. However, the Cherries now face the real possibility of losing their head coach.
Details: Iraola is entering the final year of his contract with Bournemouth, and according to Football Insider, the club is going all out to secure his extension. There is confidence that a new deal will be agreed, but there are also fears that the Spaniard could be tempted by Manchester United should the Red Devils ultimately part ways with Ruben Amorim.
Quote: “If Manchester United decide to let go of Amorim, they will be searching for the best available candidate. That job will always be hugely attractive: it’s a massive club, with a huge fanbase, and the board backs its managers in the transfer market. Iraola has done a tremendous job at Bournemouth—even after losing most of his key players this summer, the team continues to progress.
Of course, Bournemouth want to tie him down to a new contract. They are doing everything possible to convince him to stay, not wanting to lose their manager, especially to a direct Premier League rival like Manchester United. But for now, United have complete faith in Amorim and hope he can turn things around,” the source states.