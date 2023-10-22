Mason Mount explained why he chose the number 7 for his jersey
Football news Today, 14:55
Photo: sport5.by/ Author unknown
Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount revealed that he has faced pressure associated with wearing the number 7 jersey.
«Of course, I know what kind of pressure comes with wearing the number 7 shirt, but I like it!
I want to play in it, and it's a huge club and an iconic number, so it really means a lot to me.
In my childhood, I was a fan of people like Beckham», - said Mount.
This summer, the 24-year-old player moved to Manchester United from Chelsea for a significant transfer fee of 64 million euros. Since then, he has played in 7 matches for his new team and provided one assist.
