Mascherano Disapproves of Messi’s All Star Game Appearance

As reported by Mediotiempo, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has voiced concern over Lionel Messi’s participation in the upcoming MLS All Star Game against Liga MX, scheduled for Wednesday, July 23. While acknowledging the significance of the event, the Argentine manager criticized the extra burden it places on his already strained squad.

“I’d prefer the selected players to rest, but it’s not my decision,” said Mascherano. “I know how important the All Star Game is, and as far as I know, there’s no decision from the club, so everything continues as normal.”

Mascherano emphasized that the team has been struggling with muscular injuries throughout the season due to an overloaded match schedule. “I’m very worried because the team has had many muscular injuries all year. That’s the main issue with the sheer number of games we’re assigned.”

Despite Messi’s excellent form, Mascherano believes the additional match is a risk. For now, the club has not announced any changes, and all signs point to the Argentine star playing in the marquee event.