"Marseille" may sign a player from "Tottenham"

"Marseille" the team that Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi plays for, is showing interest in "Tottenham" midfielder and Senegal national team player Matar Sarr, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the French club is considering acquiring the player during the summer transfer window. Sarr could potentially replace Matteo Guendouzi in Marseille's squad, as Guendouzi is attracting interest from several clubs.

In the current season, 20-year-old Sarr has played 17 matches in all competitions for "Tottenham," scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

