Maresca reveals how many goals he expects from Chelsea wingers this season
Chelsea in their current situation need goals from their players that translate into crucial victories in the battle for the Champions League. The head coach of the "Blues," Enzo Maresca, sets specific demands for his players.
Details: The Chelsea manager emphasized that he expects more goals from his wingers, specifically Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke, and not all have reached the required mark of ten goals.
Quote: "I think Pedro helps us a lot, especially when Jackson was injured, when he played as a number nine. Now, I think he has already scored four goals in the Premier League. Our wingers, in my opinion, should score around 10 goals by the end of the season. With the number of chances they have, in every game - one-on-one situations.
Pedro is doing well, but undoubtedly, he can achieve more. As for the numbers, for example, Madueke has scored seven goals in the Premier League. This is the amount we require from the wingers," Maresca stated.