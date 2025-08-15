RU RU ES ES FR FR
Maresca does not rule out signing a new defender to replace Colwill

Apparently, the injury is serious.
Last Thursday, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca announced an injury to his key defender Levi Colwill, without disclosing the specifics of the setback. However, it now appears the injury is more serious than initially thought.

Details: Maresca stated that Colwill was a crucial part of the team, and while he's satisfied with the current roster, he did not rule out bringing in a new defender.

Quote: "You know how important Levi was for us last season, for the style of play we want to implement. Levi was a huge part of our build-up, and now he's not here. We're trying to find a solution within the squad, but the club knows exactly how I feel, and we'll see what happens.

I think we need a centre-back. We're looking for an internal solution, but as I said, the club knows exactly what I think. We have a fantastic squad. We're happy with the squad, no doubt. But we've said many times that when the transfer window is open, anything can happen," Maresca said.

