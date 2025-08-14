Prediction on game Wolfsburg Win & Total under 7.0 Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, the first round of the DFB-Pokal at the Stadion am Berliner Ring in Verden will see two worlds collide: Bremen-League side SV Hemelingen faces off against Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. For the hosts, this is a historic moment; for the visitors, it’s another test of mettle at the start of their cup campaign. Here’s my take on the likely outcome of this intriguing matchup.

Match preview

For Hemelingen, this is their debut in the main draw of the DFB-Pokal, and mere participation is already a massive achievement. Their last major domestic success dates back to victories in the Bremen Cup in 1951 and 1952, with a long-awaited return to the winner’s circle only coming in 2025. Triumphing over Bremer in the final opened the door to big-time cup football, and now the team faces a true Bundesliga-level challenge.

However, the gulf in class is undeniable: Hemelingen plays in the fifth tier of German football and enters as a clear underdog. That said, the team can count on an emotional boost and the roaring support of their fans, as for many players, this will be the biggest match of their careers.

The "Wolves" are seasoned cup warriors, regularly making deep runs in the competition. Last season, they reached the quarterfinals before bowing out to Leipzig, while their most prized trophy came in 2015 when Wolfsburg defeated Borussia Dortmund in the final. For Bundesliga sides, early cup ties against lower-league teams are often a chance to rotate the squad and give new signings a test run.

Wolfsburg’s recent preseason friendlies left much to be desired, but there’s no doubt the team will be fully focused and prepared for official cup action. Their experience and squad depth make them overwhelming favorites in this matchup.

Probable lineups:

Hemelingen : Marcel Pisar — Florent Berisha, Nicholas Fenski, Yusuf Fetim, Kerem Sabah — Bon-Ignatius Ade, Walid Khan — Salem Nuvarne, Din Hamavand, Redin Amadou — Vailol Mindja

: Marcel Pisar — Florent Berisha, Nicholas Fenski, Yusuf Fetim, Kerem Sabah — Bon-Ignatius Ade, Walid Khan — Salem Nuvarne, Din Hamavand, Redin Amadou — Vailol Mindja Wolfsburg: Grabara, Vini Souza, Amoura, Arnold, Vavro, Koulierakis, Maier, Mæhle, Pejcinovic, Fischer, Cerny

Match facts and head-to-head

Hemelingen will play in the main draw of the DFB-Pokal for the first time in club history

Wolfsburg have lost their last four friendly matches

The "Wolves" have scored just one goal in their last four games

Prediction

The gap in quality, pace, and physical condition is obvious—the real question is how many goals Wolfsburg will score, not whether they’ll win. However, past years have shown that the "Wolves" don’t always go for blowouts against amateur sides; instead, they tend to control the game without taking unnecessary risks. The smart play here is "Wolfsburg to win and total under 7.0 goals" at odds of 1.65.