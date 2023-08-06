RU RU
Marco Verratti could stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Marco Verratti could stay at Paris Saint-Germain

According to L'Equipe, midfielder Marco Verratti of the Italian national team may remain at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

As per the source, the player is considering rejecting offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, despite lucrative proposals. Saudi clubs are willing to offer Verratti a salary of 30 million euros per year. However, PSG's new head coach, Luis Enrique, views the Italian as a key player. Verratti himself is confident that he is still capable of performing at the top level.

The 30-year-old Verratti has been playing for PSG since 2012 when he joined the Parisian club from Pescara for a transfer fee of 12 million euros. He has played a total of 416 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 11 goals, and providing 61 assists. As part of the Parisian squad, the midfielder has won the French league title nine times (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012. He has represented Italy in 55 matches, scoring three goals, providing four assists, and receiving 11 yellow cards.

