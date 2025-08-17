Marash Kumbulla moves to Mallorca! The player joins on loan

Roma's Albanian defender is set to join Mallorca on loan! Marash Kumbulla will link up with the Spanish side as early as today.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Marash Kumbulla is once again surplus to requirements at Roma. The player will join Spanish club Mallorca on a season-long loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

The agreement includes a non-mandatory purchase option, set at 6 million euros plus 2 million in bonuses.



Last season, the Albanian international center-back also played in Spain, making 36 appearances for Espanyol across all competitions, scoring three goals and proving his value to the squad. Transfermarkt currently values the player at 7.5 million euros.



