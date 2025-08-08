Manchester United unveils Carrington training base after renovation

The renovation of Manchester United's club facilities in Carrington kicked off last year. Back then, the upgrades focused on the women's team and the academy, but now the first men's team has finally received their revamped home.

Details: Today, August 8, Manchester United's brand-new training base was unveiled to the public, with the club investing around £50 million in the renovation. The project was developed with input from both players and staff, emphasizing functionality, openness, and connectivity. The spaces are now brighter, and the work zones more open and inviting.

The entire renovation was entrusted to the renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners, led by Manchester’s own Lord Norman Foster. Incidentally, the same firm is also designing the ambitious new Manchester United stadium project.

For the record: In 2024, a new £10 million facility was constructed for the women’s team and the Academy, bringing Carrington’s total investment to over £60 million in the past three years.