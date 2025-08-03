Manchester United's new stadium project stalls. What's going on?

Manchester United’s ambitious plans to build a new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford have hit a major snag. The reason: a dispute with the owner of the land currently occupied by the Freightliner rail terminal. This was reported by The Guardian.

The club considers this area vital for the £4.2 billion project, which has already been nicknamed the Northern Wembley. Freightliner, the transport company, is willing to relocate to nearby St Helens, but they are demanding a hefty price for the site—around £400 million. United, however, values the land at only £40–50 million. Negotiations have reached an impasse, and Freightliner is in no rush to move, hoping to secure the best possible deal.

The club, led by Jim Ratcliffe, is weighing several options: increasing their offer, waiting for Freightliner’s demands to soften, or revising the project to exclude the disputed land. There’s also talk of a compulsory purchase order via government intervention, but that could trigger legal battles and further delays.

Although United had planned to begin preliminary construction work this year, the lack of permits, land, and a designated architect makes completing the project by 2030 increasingly unlikely. The stadium itself, designed by Foster + Partners, is estimated to cost around £2–3 billion.