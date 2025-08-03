Following in Ferguson’s footsteps. Rúben Amorim says he wants to stay in Manchester for 20 years!

Rúben Amorim shared a few thoughts about his future at Manchester United in an interview with the English press.

Details: Speaking to English media, Amorim said he feels right at home as the head coach of the Red Devils:

I want to stay with the team for 20 years

The manager also revealed who he expects to step up as leaders in the 2025/26 campaign:

Now we’ll have a new group of leaders, and that’s going to be crucial. They’ll be Bruno (Fernandes), Lisandro (Martínez), Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot, Tom Heaton, and Noussair Mazraoui.

Let’s recall, Rúben Amorim took charge midway through the 2024/25 season. Under his guidance, United finished 15th in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final, where they lost to Tottenham.

