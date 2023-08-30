Manchester United tell Bayern the price for the Scot McTominay

"Manchester United" has set a price for Scottish national team midfielder Scott McTominay, who is drawing interest from Bayern Munich, as reported by Bild.

According to the source, the English club is seeking a transfer fee for the player ranging from 41 to 47 million euros. The management of Bayern Munich considers this amount to be too high. However, Bayern's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, insists on acquiring the Scottish midfielder.

It was previously reported that "West Ham United" and "Newcastle United" also showed interest in McTominay.

The 26-year-old McTominay is a product of the "Manchester United" academy. He has been playing for the senior team since 2017. In total, the midfielder has participated in 211 matches across all competitions for the club, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists. With "Manchester United," McTominay won the English League Cup in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025, with an option for an additional year.

McTominay has been representing the Scottish national team since 2018. He has played 41 matches for the Scottish national team, scored six goals, provided two assists, and received nine yellow cards.