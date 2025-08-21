Manchester United still hopes to sell Onana this summer

Calls for Manchester United to make a change between the posts have been echoing for some time, but all of them hinge on the sale of André Onana this summer. At Old Trafford, hope remains alive that the Cameroonian's chapter will soon close.

Details: According to former club scout Mick Brown, Manchester United is ready to lower its demands to facilitate Onana's departure. While the club previously sought a fee in the region of £50 million, they are now aiming simply to recoup most of what was spent on him.