Manchester United still hopes to sell Onana this summer
Calls for Manchester United to make a change between the posts have been echoing for some time, but all of them hinge on the sale of André Onana this summer. At Old Trafford, hope remains alive that the Cameroonian's chapter will soon close.
Details: According to former club scout Mick Brown, Manchester United is ready to lower its demands to facilitate Onana's departure. While the club previously sought a fee in the region of £50 million, they are now aiming simply to recoup most of what was spent on him.
Quote: "Manchester United still wants to move Onana on. The signals coming from the club suggest they don't see him as good enough for what they want to achieve. If that's the decision, then something needs to be done about it.
If offers come in closer to the end of the transfer window, they're ready to listen. Ideally, they'd prefer to sell him earlier and secure a replacement in time. But the club still has plans—they want to upgrade the goalkeeper position," Brown told Football Insider.